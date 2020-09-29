GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in GATX were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in GATX by 71.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.05. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.40 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

