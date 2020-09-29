Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,098,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,225,000 after acquiring an additional 557,860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 389,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,757 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $2,691,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

