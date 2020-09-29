Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Summit Materials by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

In other news, CEO Anne P. Noonan purchased 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $1,005,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. Summit Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.90 million. Analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

