Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 300 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 67.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $202,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $54,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,460.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $1,409,161. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKSI opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.38 and a 200-day moving average of $105.16.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKSI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

