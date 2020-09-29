Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,763,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 948,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after buying an additional 692,008 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after buying an additional 143,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4,179.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 122,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after buying an additional 119,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 179,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,075,000 after buying an additional 96,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

LSI stock opened at $107.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.51. Life Storage Inc has a one year low of $67.31 and a one year high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

