Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $161,000 Position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,189 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 17.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 24.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 33.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 126,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 30,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $513,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,552.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,045 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

SONO stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sonos Inc has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonos Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

