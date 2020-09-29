Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $162,000 Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $53,399.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.72.

NYSE:SOI opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $292.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -646.00 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.