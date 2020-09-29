Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,315 Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,702,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,547,000 after purchasing an additional 431,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 80.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 353,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

AKR opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 14.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in American Airlines Group Inc
Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in American Airlines Group Inc
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 59,500 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 59,500 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Resolute Forest Products
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Resolute Forest Products
GATX Co. Stock Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp
GATX Co. Stock Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Black Hills Corp
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Black Hills Corp
Select Medical Holdings Co. Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp
Select Medical Holdings Co. Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report