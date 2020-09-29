Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,315 Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,702,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,547,000 after purchasing an additional 431,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 80.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 353,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

AKR opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 14.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

