Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,621 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 5,668.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in VirnetX in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in VirnetX in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in VirnetX in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VHC stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VirnetX (NYSE:VHC)

