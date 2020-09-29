Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,621 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 5,668.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in VirnetX in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in VirnetX in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in VirnetX in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Get VirnetX alerts:

Shares of VHC stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC).

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.