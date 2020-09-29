Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,316 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

In other news, major shareholder 313 Acquisition Llc sold 11,627,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $250,000,000.50. Also, Director Joseph S. Tibbetts, Jr. sold 53,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,341,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,504,751 shares of company stock worth $274,174,007. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vivint Solar stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. Vivint Solar Inc has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $39.56.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 186.43%. The company had revenue of $106.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.