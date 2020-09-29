Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 55,800 Shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ERJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $1,180,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Embraer by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 123,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Embraer by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERJ opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. Embraer SA has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $816.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $537.20 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Embraer SA will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Embraer from $4.70 to $4.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra decreased their target price on Embraer from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Embraer in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.77.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

