Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 41,400 Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sogou by 2,586.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 925,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 890,660 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sogou by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 27,284 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOGO. TheStreet raised Sogou from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

SOGO opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.38, a PEG ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.54. Sogou Inc has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $261.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.73 million. Sogou had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sogou Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Sogou Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

