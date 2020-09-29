OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in OneMain by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in OneMain by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in OneMain by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OMF. ValuEngine raised shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Shares of OMF opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

