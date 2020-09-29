Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 5,100 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,131,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,506,000 after purchasing an additional 950,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,666,000 after acquiring an additional 529,555 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,700,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,311,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 68,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,214,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,136,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

VLY opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $327.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

