Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Radian Group stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66. Radian Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $364.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

