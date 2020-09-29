Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 800 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MAXIMUS by 237.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MAXIMUS by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $884,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $797,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.87. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $901.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMS. TheStreet upgraded MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MAXIMUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

