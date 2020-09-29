Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 4,100 Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. UBS Group AG increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 452,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $661,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ISBC shares. BidaskClub lowered Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

ISBC stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.09. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,980 shares in the company, valued at $443,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $126,000.00. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

