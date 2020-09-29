Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.14 Million Stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 24,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.