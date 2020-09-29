American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of American Woodmark worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark stock opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.22. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 2.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMWD. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

