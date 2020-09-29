Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 800 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDM. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,011.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

PDM opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. The business had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

