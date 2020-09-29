Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.99 Million Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Group 1 Automotive worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,200,000 after purchasing an additional 39,955 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 47.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 327.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,710 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Shares of GPI opened at $89.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $261,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 4,998 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $452,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $1,977,517. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

