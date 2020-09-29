Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.16 Million Holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,257 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 1,169.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the period.

USMC opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.