Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,700 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Silgan were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Silgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Silgan by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 929,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. Analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLGN. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

