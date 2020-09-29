Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Gentherm worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 4.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.44. Gentherm Inc has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.61 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gentherm Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.