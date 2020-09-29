Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Regenxbio worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,966,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,677,000 after purchasing an additional 89,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,503,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,679,000 after purchasing an additional 132,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 7.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 487,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 33.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 347,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 87,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regenxbio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $599,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.91. Regenxbio Inc has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $54.97.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

