Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth about $86,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 111.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

