Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth about $86,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 111.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.