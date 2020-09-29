Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 660.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 652,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,520,000 after acquiring an additional 567,165 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,483,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 423.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 275,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,040,000 after acquiring an additional 223,075 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 31.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 561,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after acquiring an additional 134,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,805,000 after acquiring an additional 118,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

MUSA stock opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.71.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total value of $87,507.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $2,843,974.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,119,942.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,417. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.