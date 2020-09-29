Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 40,949 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,131,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 564.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.98.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

In other news, Director J Richard Fredericks acquired 3,477 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,930.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,477 shares of company stock valued at $193,908. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.