PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.63. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $82.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at $12,788,089.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

