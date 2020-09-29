Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,557 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Zendesk by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $448,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,441.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $38,425.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,778.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,637 shares of company stock worth $10,218,658. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 1.33. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

