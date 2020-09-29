AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 102,946 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Veracyte by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,716,000 after purchasing an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

In other news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $161,030.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,311.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $110,614.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,794,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 306,619 shares of company stock worth $9,559,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. Veracyte Inc has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $36.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

