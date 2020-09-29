AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSII opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. Analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSII. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

In related news, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $149,862.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,378.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,200 shares of company stock worth $135,200 and have sold 8,731 shares worth $279,300. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

