PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 702 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter worth about $106,941,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter worth about $30,617,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter worth about $28,914,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 761.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 796,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,446,000 after acquiring an additional 704,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter worth about $28,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get GrubHub alerts:

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -63.42 and a beta of 1.10. GrubHub Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 99,282 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $7,223,758.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,707.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,647 shares of company stock worth $13,894,122. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRUB. William Blair lowered GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on GrubHub from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

GrubHub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.