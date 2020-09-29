Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Shares in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CALM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In related news, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $53,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $215,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.03 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

