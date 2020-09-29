PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 139 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Generac by 1.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 158.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 1.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Generac by 10.2% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GNRC opened at $190.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.40 and its 200-day moving average is $129.46. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $194.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.85.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

