Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,293 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAGG. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,461.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 181.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period.

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.17.

