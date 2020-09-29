PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 18.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MLAB. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

In other news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $68,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,876.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,450 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $251.06 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.90 and a twelve month high of $271.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -502.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.39.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

