Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 13.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Funko by 86.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Funko by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $283.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. Funko Inc has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $20.86.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.31 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Analysts anticipate that Funko Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.82.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

