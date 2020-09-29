Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $141,000 Investment in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 147.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 496,182 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 90.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 12.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 91,672 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 37.4% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of MTDR opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Matador Resources Co has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 4.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

