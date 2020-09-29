Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $146,000 Position in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRON. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Cronos Group Inc has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 1,729.07%. The company had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

In related news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $86,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

