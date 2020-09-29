PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,798 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

