Brokerages Set America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) PT at $128.67

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.67.

CRMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $31,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $512,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $597.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.35. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

