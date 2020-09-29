Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $706,000 Holdings in Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,059 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ion Geophysical were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 189.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30,371 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 12.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 12.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 153.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ion Geophysical in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ion Geophysical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Ion Geophysical stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Ion Geophysical Corp has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ion Geophysical Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

