Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,329,000 after acquiring an additional 305,636 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 475,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,291,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 89,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

