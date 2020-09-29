Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,537 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEA. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,952,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 44.1% in the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,795,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,888,000 after acquiring an additional 855,268 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 87.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,476,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 686,830 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 45.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,461,000 after purchasing an additional 652,388 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 298.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 292,700 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $148,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $113,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $365,300.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,750 shares of company stock worth $1,630,775. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

