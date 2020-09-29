Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 465,805 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,287,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,295,000 after buying an additional 6,997,163 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,634,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after buying an additional 1,875,452 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2,098.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after buying an additional 1,270,162 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after buying an additional 470,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 352,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

GBDC opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.34%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 58,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $736,180.20. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,901.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $560,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 666,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,467,593. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

