Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 102.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 65.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 17.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

GTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

GTY stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $33.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 86.05%.

About Getty Realty

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.