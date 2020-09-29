Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Shares in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 300.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter valued at $83,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 710.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 153.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.35, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

