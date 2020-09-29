16,732 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 88.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 298,480 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 36,728 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 19,040 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 15.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $47,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,637.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $282,964.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,780.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $464,947 in the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

WWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

