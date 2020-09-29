1,386 Shares in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Lendingtree by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Lendingtree by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREE opened at $301.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.38. Lendingtree Inc has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $392.74.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.58 million. Lendingtree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lendingtree Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lendingtree news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $469,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 24,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $8,095,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,753,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lendingtree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $250.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lendingtree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.07.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

